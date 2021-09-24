Orange man indicted for possession of a firearm by felon

Charlie Salas, 29, of Orange, was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for an incident occurring on August 10, 2021. Charlie Salas is also known as Charlie Salas, IV.

He was found to be a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

A Beaumont police officer was conducting speed enforcement at the 7500 block of College Street in Beaumont when he observed a silver Nissan Altima change lanes, from left to center, and it was traveling incredibly faster than the other traffic.

According to a traffic laser, the vehicle was traveling 70 MPH in a 50 MPH zone.

The officer then followed behind the Altima and activated my overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Charlie Salas and a routine check showed Salas had an outstanding warrant in Orange County for evading.

Salas was placed under arrest at that time. An insurance check on the vehicle confirmed it was an active stolen vehicle out of Orange County.

During an inventory search of the vehicle a .22 caliber revolver was discovered under the driver’s seat. A criminal history check on Salas revealed he was convicted of multiple felonies including burglary of a building in 2010.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.