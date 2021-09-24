Lady Bobcats cruise past Lady Bears in 3

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats cruised past the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 in District 22-4A action at Bobcat Gym Friday.

Madison Greenway had 12 kills for the Lady Bobcats (22-8, 4-1) while Mackenzie Haley had 10, Kenadie Dubois six and Kylie Mouton five.

Greenway had 16 digs while Faith Burnette had 15 and Libby Thurman 14.

Burnette notched 19 assists and Brianna Moore had 18. Greenway had five aces and Thurman had three. Greenlea Oldham had two blocks and Mouton had one.

The Lady Bobcats will take on Vidor Tuesday. The Lady Bears fell to 2-2 in 22-4A play.