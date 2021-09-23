Babin Supports Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) released the following statement after cosponsoring Rep. Bob Gibbs’ (OH-07) articles of impeachment:

“Since January 20, 2021, Joe Biden has done nothing but launch our nation into a state of retrograde and increased vulnerability while thwarting the rule of law at every turn,” said Babin. “He has failed miserably at his duties as Commander-in-Chief and violated his oath of office to defend the U.S. Constitution by:

Halting the construction of a barrier along our southern border, exacerbating the illegal immigration crisis, and releasing thousands of undocumented migrants infected with COVID-19 into our country;

Unilaterally extending the federal eviction moratorium despite a warning from the Supreme Court, overreaching his presidential authority, and violating the system of separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution; and

Aiding and abetting the Taliban by failing to secure our military assets and abandoning thousands of Americans and allies with no plan in place for their evacuation or assurances for their safety.

“For these reasons, I’ve joined Rep. Gibbs in bringing these articles of impeachment forward in the House of Representatives.”

To read the resolution, please click here.