OPINION- Positive Highlights: Presenting the Pink Street project

The AMMMAAAZZING Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Orange Chapter will be doing a project on behalf of BREAST CANCER AWARENESS.

The Pink Street Project is a project where the sorority will aid in the awareness of breast cancer by putting pink ribbons up in areas of Orange, Texas.

Members of the sorority will meet up September 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. in the North Early Learning Center parking lots to tie pink ribbons on trees in our community.

The Dauphin Center and the Julia Rogers Gift of Life will be handing out pamphlets and giveaways to support the community project.

We are asking any volunteers that want to support to contact the Orange Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for further assistance and information.

We are looking forward to supporting Breast Cancer Awareness with this phenomenal project in the community. We support and acknowledge our women who have been affected by this world-wide disease.

Mary Ekene/Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.,/ Executive Board NAACP Orange Chapter/ Author and Activist Bring Positivity Back/ Founder and CEO of Livol LLC