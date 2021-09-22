OPINION – Biden Tyranny, the worst in U.S. History

U.S. History textbooks cite British tyranny as the major cause of the American Revolution but nothing King George III did to the colonies can match the tyranny unleashed upon millions of unvaxed Americans, September 9, 2021 by Joe Biden. His Executive Orders are reminiscent of the persecution unleashed by national socialism under Adolph Hitler on the Jews or by socialists under Joseph Stalin on Christians.

On this day two decrees emerged, the first “Executive Order on Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors,” the second, “Executive Order on Requiring Coronavirus Disease Vaccination for Federal Employees.” Both begin, “By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America.” There exists no authority in the Constitution for a president to unilaterally make a law or anything similar to it. That ended with King George III.

Moreover, there exists no law originating, than processed successfully through the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and signed into law by the President specific to COVID-19 or any previous illness for precedent reference, especially that mandates the ingestion, by skin or otherwise, of any foreign substance against the will of the subject. Biden simply made it up.

The effect of the first decree is to force all federal employees, and contractors or subcontractors that do business with the federal government to be vaccinated thus threatening their jobs. “That covers several million workers,” reported the Associated Press. They will have 75 days to comply. Those not complying “will be referred to their agencies human resources department for counseling and discipline, to include potential termination.”

And the second executive order, mandates “all employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or tested for the virus weekly.” That could affect another 80 million Americans. Still a third group, affecting yet another 17 million, are those receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid.

For employers who refuse to force employee vaccinations for employment, the Biden Administration through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), anticipates leavying a penalty of $14,000 per violation. Biden also wants doubled federal fines on airline passengers who refuse to wear masks (Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans , Washington, Associated Press, Sept. 9, 2021).

Test out options for those who already had COVID-19 are not allowed. These have natural immunity said to provide at least ten times more protection from a COVID return than those who had the shots which might be weakened. To these millions this is COVID tyranny. Moreover, with 177 million said to be fully vaccinated against the virus, herd immunity should have been accomplished long ago as with other viruses. So the mandates are about power not immunity.

Together the decrees use force, or the threat thereof, to make everyone in America comply with their demand. Biden said as much. “Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated,” he said, adding later: “We’ve been patient but our patience is running thin.”

Biden is unhappy with those who decided that the jabs have more risks than the disease which is survivable by at least 98.8%; unlike smallpox and polio where fatality rates, of those who got it, was respectively 30% and 23%. After 20 months of COVID-19, few in America personally know anyone who actually died from COVID alone. And censored is the number of those who died from the vaccine. Reluctance to comply is more profound when the vaccine has not demonstrated an ability to prevent the disease as originally promised. Biden’s insistence that those who survived COVID wear masks and get the jabs makes no sense to most. The existence of one, two, three and four booster shots is proof that the vaccine does not work well. For these people the CDC, FDA, WHO, and Biden/Harris have all discredited themselves.

The executive branch has NO authority to make law—any law!!!! Executive Orders are constitutional only when they cite a single, recently passed law of Congress, where that law needs a statement of implementation by the executive branch. Nor can a president constitutionally cob together parts of ancient laws to create new authority never intended by the authors of previous law. Originally, they were but interdepartmental directives and not intended to be anything more. No mention of them exists in the Constitution.

The people have the right to know that every restriction imposed upon their behavior was read, discussed, and voted on by four elected, thus accountable, persons—their Congressman, their two U.S. Senators, and their president. Mandated lockdowns, masks, or vaccines have never passed this required review and thus enforced, are tyranny.

Mandates are not laws. So what is the Constitutional recourse for resistance. The legislative branches should move immediately toward impeachment on the basis that Congress alone makes all law, and additionally, refuse to fund any portion of the decrees. The 24 states presently opposing the decrees should use the 10th Amendment and make them null and void within their states. Businesses with over 100 employees should shield their employees with immediate class action suits against the federal government. Citizens should remind their employers that should they fire them for noncompliance they in turn will initiate class action suits against them.

What ever happened to, “It’s my body, my choice,” once mouthed by millions of Democrats? These now lead the tyranny against those who really believe this. Or, “It’s my body, isn’t it?” If one has to ask, the Constitution is almost gone, and with it liberty.

Dr. Harold Pease is an expert on the United States Consitution and a syndicated columnist. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and applying that knowledge to current events. He taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years. Newspapers have permission to publish this column. To read more of his weekly articles, please visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org