September 24, 2021

Photo courtesy BCISD

BCI gets nice Art Kit delivery

By Van Wade

Published 9:42 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Bridge City Intermediate got a nice delivery this week. Ms. Jennifer Restauri Dickinson (Director, Education- Stark Museum of Art) delivered Studio Art Kits with supplies for a hands-on studio art project for our Art classroom. We look forward to using them at our Virtual Field Trip. Special thanks to the generous funding of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation. These studio art kits were FREE for public, private, and homeschools in Region 5, Texas and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

BCI is so grateful for this incREDible program!

 

