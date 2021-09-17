Stine continues to “pay it forward” to communities in Southeast Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA — Stine Home and Yard continues to donate to communities in need following Hurricane Ida. Today Stine donated $5000 in merchandise to the Southwest Louisiana Home Builders Association.

The local HBA will be making its second trip this weekend to deliver needed supplies to Southeast Louisiana. Krystle Blue, Executive Director for Southwest Louisiana HBA in Lake Charles, explains that home builder associations from across the state were quick to come to the aid of Southwest Louisiana following Hurricane Laura one year ago. “So now it is our turn to return the favor”, she said. She explained that this second round of supplies would include lots of grills and burners to assist families with cooking meals.

Over the last several weeks Stine has provided products and funds to countless civic groups and charitable organizations who are helping the people whose lives have been disrupted by Hurricane Ida. Stine also provided many complimentary meals.

Stine Director of Marketing Jeremy Stine has traveled to several parts of the state to assist with recovery efforts.

“We were honored to provide meals to community members in Walker for several weeks,” he said. “We all know from experience how nice it is to be handed a hot meal when faced with everything one has to deal with in times of a natural disaster.”