Orange Police Beat 9.7-9.9.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 7 – September 9, 2021:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Assault at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road

Warrant service at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Bluebonnet and Camellia

Assist other agency at Farm to Market Roads 105 and 1442

Found property at Bob Hall and Enner

Sexual assault reported

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Dupont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Old Hwy. 90 at railroad

Controlled substance at the Interstate 10 at milemarker 864 west

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 23rd Street at south service road

Thursday, Sept. 9

Assist public at the 1300 block of 9 th Street

Street Theft at the 900 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 at East Norman

Theft at the 2400 block of International

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department