Orange Police Beat 9.7-9.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 7 – September 9, 2021:
Tuesday, Sept. 7
- Assault at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road
- Warrant service at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Bluebonnet and Camellia
- Assist other agency at Farm to Market Roads 105 and 1442
- Found property at Bob Hall and Enner
- Sexual assault reported
Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Dupont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Old Hwy. 90 at railroad
- Controlled substance at the Interstate 10 at milemarker 864 west
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 23rd Street at south service road
Thursday, Sept. 9
- Assist public at the 1300 block of 9th Street
- Theft at the 900 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 at East Norman
- Theft at the 2400 block of International
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department