September 17, 2021

Man dies in fatal two vehicle wreck

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:46 am Friday, September 17, 2021

ORANGE COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, September 16, 2021, on State Hwy. 62, south of Tulane.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:50 p.m., a 2017 Nissan pickup was traveling south on State Hwy 62. A 1991 Ford SUV was traveling north on State Hwy 62. The driver of the Nissan, for an unknown reason, traveled into the northbound lane and struck the Ford.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as Patricia Broussard, 39, from Orange. Broussard and three child passengers were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the driver is not available pending notification of their next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation, no additional information at this time.

