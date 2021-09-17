expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 closed near Hampshire Road exit

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:04 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3:45 p.m., a Trooper was working a crash on I-10 around the Hampshire Road exit; traffic was stalled in the eastbound lanes. 

 A commercial motor vehicle was traveling east and, for an unknown reason, failed to stop when approaching the crash and struck multiple vehicles. 

 The eastbound lanes of the Interstate are currently shut down. Motorists should expect delays.

 The crash remains under investigation, no additional information at this time.

More News

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 closed near Hampshire Road exit

Orange Police Beat 9.7-9.9.21

Beaumont Commandery No. 38 opens Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Luncheon with flag presentation

C.N. Bufford

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 closed near Hampshire Road exit

Crime

Orange Police Beat 9.7-9.9.21

Lifestyle

Beaumont Commandery No. 38 opens Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Luncheon with flag presentation

Business

Stine continues to “pay it forward” to communities in Southeast Louisiana

News

Man dies in fatal two vehicle wreck

News

AMAC Foundation launches new Elder Fraud Initiative

Lifestyle

“High Flying and Living Large: The Paintings of James Michalopoulos” Opens at Historic City Hall in Lake Charles

Lifestyle

Today is Sept. 17

Crime

Armed Beaumont Ice Cream Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation

Home and Garden

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Lifestyle

Blood Drive

News

VIDEO: Texans For Greg Abbott Releases New Web Video Panning Biden Administration

News

Governor Abbott Reappoints Three to the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors

Local

Free legal assistance available for low-income individuals affected by Hurricane Nicholas

Crime

Man charged in Comal County teen’s 1993 cold case killing

Education

WOCCISD issues statement concerning letter from State Attorney General

News

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 9.16 – 9.23.21

Lifestyle

Today is Sept. 16

Crime

Texas Game Wardens Conclude a Successful Labor Day Weekend on the Water

Crime

Body found south of Devil’s Pocket

Crime

El Paso Cocaine Trafficker Guilty

Crime

Shreveport Woman Sentenced in $4.8 Million Elder Fraud Scheme

Crime

Rusk County Man Sentenced for Christmas Postal Crime Spree