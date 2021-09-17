expand
September 17, 2021

Beaumont Commandery No. 38 opens Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Luncheon with flag presentation

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:35 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

BEAUMONT— Beaumont Commandery No. 38, of the Masonic Knights Templar, will open the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution – Colonel George Moffett Chapter’s Annual Constitution Day Luncheon with a stirring salute to the United States Flag. Colonel George Moffett Chapter NSDAR Chapter Regent, Judy Smith, and chapter member, Teresa Orr, arranged for the Knights Templar to assist in the opening ceremony of this luncheon. The purpose of the Col. George Moffett Chapter is to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence, to carry out President George Washington’s farewell address injunction to promote, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, and to cherish, maintain, and extend the following institutions of American Freedom: to foster true patriotism and love of country, and to aid in securing, for all mankind, the blessings of liberty. Beaumont Commandery recently presented the flag ceremony at The Temple to The Brave in Beaumont, Sponsored by The Daughters of The American Revolution on Flag Day in June.

The “Ode to the Flag” will be given by Kenneth Shifflett of Silsbee Tx. Shifflett is the Generalissimo of Beaumont Commandery. Assisting will be other local residents Dean Adams of Sour Lake, Steve Phillips of Jasper, Darrell Orr of Lumberton, and Buddy Wiser of Beaumont. All are members of Tolerance and Beaumont Masonic Lodges in Beaumont, Silsbee Masonic Lodge in Silsbee, Kountze Masonic Lodge in Kountze, and Sour Lake Masonic Lodge in Sour Lake.
The Knights Templar are a Christian organization within the body of the Masonic order. They provide funding for pediatric eye research, assist Texas college students with scholarships, and send Christian ministers to the Holy Land for first hand knowledge of where Jesus taught.

 

