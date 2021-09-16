expand
September 16, 2021

WOCCISD issues statement concerning letter from State Attorney General

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:54 am Thursday, September 16, 2021
From the Office of Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris:
“Based on recent possible legal actions from the Office of The Attorney General, effective Monday, September 20, 2021, masks will be highly recommended for students and staff of West Orange-Cove CISD. The Attorney General’s office is filing lawsuits against districts that have a mask mandate.  As stated when the mask mandate was implemented, it was only a temporary adjustment until our COVID cases were under control, which we have accomplished.
Our weekly positive cases are below one percent of our total district population at this time. The district continues to believe that masks help mitigate the spread of the virus. Therefore, parents, I ask that you help us keep our cases down by requiring your children to wear a mask. I will continue to encourage our staff to do the same.”

