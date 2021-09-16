expand
September 16, 2021

Nellie Jane Broussard

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:30 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

Nellie Jane Broussard, 85, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2021, in Orange, TX.

A memorial service for Nellie will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Visitation will be held prior to services, beginning at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Freeport, Texas, on September 30, 1935, she was the daughter of Esgue Chappell and Jean Gregoire Wolfe.  Nellie had several careers in her lifetime. She worked in the family restaurant business, Assistant Manager at a major retail store, but the career she loved the best was working for Boyd Gaming as a supervisor where she made many friends.  She was a fabulous cook and loved to create new receipes. Nellie also had a creative side, she loved doing crafts and painting.  She will be missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esgue Chappell and Jean Wolfe and sister Gladys Mae Chappell

She is survived by her children, Deborah Alberts and husband David of Dayton, Timothy Henderson of Orange, Russell Henderson of Weatherford and Barbara Deason and husband Michael of Pinehurst; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

