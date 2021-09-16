expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2021

Man charged in Comal County teen’s 1993 cold case killing

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:16 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

AUSTIN – A Brazoria man is in custody on one count of murder in the 28-year-old homicide of San Antonio teenager Emily Jeanette Garcia.

Thomas Ray Galindo, 50, was arrested on Friday at his home in Brazoria by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force and transferred to Comal County, where the crime occurred, on Wednesday. He is charged with killing 15-year-old Garcia in February 1993. At the time, Galindo was 21 years old and he and Garcia were acquaintances.

Garcia was living away from her mother and sister at the time and staying with friends in the northeastern part of San Antonio. She was known to hang out with friends in that area of the city and frequent pool halls. Garcia was last seen alive a few days before her death.

On Feb. 25, Garcia’s nude body was found near Cranes Mill Road and Canyon Lake in Comal County. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted. Her body was identified in 1994 after a family member saw a local news report and contacted law enforcement.

Despite a lengthy investigation by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, progress stalled. In 2017, the sheriff’s office renewed its investigation. In early 2021, at the request of the sheriff’s office, the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program began reviewing the case.

The initial investigation included several people Garcia was acquainted with, including Galindo. The Ranger and sheriff’s detective working on the investigation reevaluated the entire case and re-interviewed numerous people, revealing new information which ultimately led to Galindo’s arrest.

Galindo is being held in the Comal County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

More News

Edward James Farquhar

Rebecca Ann Talbert Brookshier

Armed Beaumont Ice Cream Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation

Hospice Volunteers Needed

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Crime

Armed Beaumont Ice Cream Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation

Home and Garden

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Lifestyle

Blood Drive

News

VIDEO: Texans For Greg Abbott Releases New Web Video Panning Biden Administration

News

Governor Abbott Reappoints Three to the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors

Local

Free legal assistance available for low-income individuals affected by Hurricane Nicholas

Crime

Man charged in Comal County teen’s 1993 cold case killing

Education

WOCCISD issues statement concerning letter from State Attorney General

News

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 9.16 – 9.23.21

Lifestyle

Today is Sept. 16

Crime

Texas Game Wardens Conclude a Successful Labor Day Weekend on the Water

Crime

Body found south of Devil’s Pocket

Crime

El Paso Cocaine Trafficker Guilty

Crime

Shreveport Woman Sentenced in $4.8 Million Elder Fraud Scheme

Crime

Rusk County Man Sentenced for Christmas Postal Crime Spree

Crime

Three Texas Residents Charged With Fraud And Money Laundering Conspiracies Targeting Federally Funded Meal Programs For Underprivileged Youth

News

State-owned land in Brewster and Hudspeth Counties to be leased to Border Patrol

Local

Nicholas rainfall map

News

What Made Orange Great: Casablanca had Rick’s, Orange had Zack’s

Local Events

11th Annual Scarecrow Festival returns to Shangri La Gardens

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 9.15.21

Books

The Postscript: Giving us a good story

Lifestyle

Today is Sept. 15