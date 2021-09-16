expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2021

Free legal assistance available for low-income individuals affected by Hurricane Nicholas

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:21 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

AUSTIN—Free legal resources are available to low-income individuals affected by flooding and other conditions created by Hurricane Nicholas.

The State Bar of Texas’s toll-free disaster legal services hotline—800-504-7030—puts callers in touch with legal aid providers in their areas who can help with:

  • Replacement of important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster;
  • Life, medical, and property insurance claims;
  • Home repair contracts and contractors;
  • Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the recovery process;
  • Counseling on landlord-tenant problems; and other matters.

The hotline assists callers in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. People who qualify for assistance will be matched with lawyers who can provide free, limited legal help.

Additional disaster recovery resources are available at texaslawhelp.orgtrla.org/disaster, and texasbar.com/disaster.

The State Bar reminds the public that in many cases it is a crime in Texas for a lawyer or someone representing a lawyer to contact a person for purposes of legal representation if the person has not first requested the call or personal visit. The contact is not illegal if the attorney is not seeking payment or has a preexisting professional-client or family relationship with the person being contacted.

If you witness something you believe to be improper solicitation, or barratry, please get the name and phone number of the person making contact and report it to your local law enforcement authority or the State Bar Chief Disciplinary Counsel’s Office via email at CDCinfo@texasbar.com or toll free at 866-224-5999.

More News

Edward James Farquhar

Rebecca Ann Talbert Brookshier

Armed Beaumont Ice Cream Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation

Hospice Volunteers Needed

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Crime

Armed Beaumont Ice Cream Man Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation

Home and Garden

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Lifestyle

Blood Drive

News

VIDEO: Texans For Greg Abbott Releases New Web Video Panning Biden Administration

News

Governor Abbott Reappoints Three to the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors

Local

Free legal assistance available for low-income individuals affected by Hurricane Nicholas

Crime

Man charged in Comal County teen’s 1993 cold case killing

Education

WOCCISD issues statement concerning letter from State Attorney General

News

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results

Lifestyle

Community Calendar 9.16 – 9.23.21

Lifestyle

Today is Sept. 16

Crime

Texas Game Wardens Conclude a Successful Labor Day Weekend on the Water

Crime

Body found south of Devil’s Pocket

Crime

El Paso Cocaine Trafficker Guilty

Crime

Shreveport Woman Sentenced in $4.8 Million Elder Fraud Scheme

Crime

Rusk County Man Sentenced for Christmas Postal Crime Spree

Crime

Three Texas Residents Charged With Fraud And Money Laundering Conspiracies Targeting Federally Funded Meal Programs For Underprivileged Youth

News

State-owned land in Brewster and Hudspeth Counties to be leased to Border Patrol

Local

Nicholas rainfall map

News

What Made Orange Great: Casablanca had Rick’s, Orange had Zack’s

Local Events

11th Annual Scarecrow Festival returns to Shangri La Gardens

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 9.15.21

Books

The Postscript: Giving us a good story

Lifestyle

Today is Sept. 15