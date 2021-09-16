expand
September 16, 2021

Community Calendar 9.16 – 9.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:54 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

Sept. 16

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16. Members can join on-line or via phone.  The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952.  The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID  883 8505 4952#

 

The Not So Newlywed Game

Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is hosting The Newlywed Game with a twist. Join us for dinner and drinks as couples try to outwit their opponents at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Beaumont Event Center located at 700 Crocket Street in Beaumont. To reserve a table, visit: https://tinyurl.com/zuphn48v

 

Sept. 18

BBQ Benefit

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a BBQ Benefit starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 5303 N. 16th Street in Orange.

 

Sept. 23

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets. Fried catfish or grilled chicken and all the trimmings. There will be a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment. Food provided by Robert’s Steak House and B&W Enterprises. All money raised will help fund the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo. For more information, contact Jo at 409.670.6358, Lue at 409.670.2206 or Kevin at 409.651.9948

 

