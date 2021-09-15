Nicholas rainfall map

Here is an estimate of how much rain fell during Nicholas.

Hardin County: 2 to 5 inches

Jasper County: 0.5 to 4 inches

Jefferson County: 4 to 12 inches

Newton County: 1.5 to 4 inches

Orange County: 3 to 5 inches

Tyler County: 0.5 to 3 inches

Acadia Parish: 3 to 5 inches

Allen Parish: 4 to 8 inches

Avoyelles Parish: 4 to 12 inches

Beauregard Parish: 2 to 5 inches

Calcasieu Parish: 3 to 8 inches

Cameron Parish: 3 to 8 inches

Evangeline Parish: 6 to 12 inches

Iberia Parish: 2 to 5 inches

Lafayette Parish: 4 to 6 inches

Rapides Parish: 2 to 10 inches

St. Landry Parish: 4 to 12 inches

St. Martin Parish: 2 to 5 inches

St. Mary Parish: 2 to 4 inches

Vermilion Parish: 2 to 6 inches

Vernon Parish: 1 to 7 inches

There is still some patchy rain in the area today, but the accumulations will be minimal.