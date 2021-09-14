Funeral services for James Ray Vercher, 66, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Ryan Dodge officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Mr. Vercher was born November 28, 1954 in Orange, Texas to the late Betty “Sue” (Womack) and Dennis “Pete” Vercher, Jr., and died Friday, September 10, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Vercher was a Certified Public Accountant for Lufkin Conroe Telephone Exchange and Pilgrim’s Pride. He was an avid supporter of the Lufkin High School Panther Band, serving as Treasure of the Band Boosters from 1994-1996, and he tutored the student athletes at Lufkin High School. Mr. Vercher was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Vercher of Lufkin; daughter, Amanda Pennington of Lufkin; son, Kason Vercher of Austin; grandchildren, Elise Martindale, Craig Pennington, Nolan Pennington, Ethan Pennington, Natalie Pennington, Julianne Vercher, Lorelei Vercher; brother, Don Vercher; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Linda Womack; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Vercher III.

Pallbearers will be Kason Vercher, Ralph Modisette, Craig Pennington, Joseph Maglothian, Kelly Martindale, and Ron Rogers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nolan Pennington and Ethan Pennington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lufkin High School Band Boosters, P.O. Box 342, Lufkin, Texas 75902.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.

Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.

