WOCCISD, CLOSED Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Out of an abundance of precaution, WOCCISD will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, due to the forecasted storm. We will continue to monitor the weather and determine if we will resume Wednesday, September 15.

All after-school activities are canceled for today and tomorrow. The volleyball game that was to take place tomorrow will be rescheduled.

Please stay tuned to our district website, social media, and phone calls for updates related to this weather situation. Thank you for your continued support, and stay safe Mustangs!