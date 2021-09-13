Red Cross Shelters Open for Flood-Affected Texas Residents

The American Red Cross has opened shelters along the Texas Gulf Coast for people impacted by flooding due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Open Shelter Locations:

Fulton Community Church

215 N. 3rd St.

Fulton, TX 78358

Leon Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

National Association of Christian Churches

16605 Air Center Blvd.

Houston, TX 77032

(This is run by a Red Cross partner)

Forge for Families

3435 Dixie Dr.

Houston, TX 77021

Orange Church of God

1911 N 16th St.

Orange, TX 77630

Baptist Church of Nederland

1911 Nederland Ave.

Nederland, TX 77627

To get help:

We currently have open shelters, and are on standby to open additional shelters in multiple areas along the Gulf Coast. In the coming days, we encourage people to visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency app for shelter locations. In addition to a safe place for people to sleep, we also provide meals, emotional and spiritual care, and connections to community resources. For more information about Red Cross resources, please check our rolling blog here.

Understand tropical storm–related hazards

The impact from tropical cyclones can extend over wide areas. The greatest threat to life safety comes from water – in the form of storm surge and inland flooding.

Storm surge can cause water levels to rise quickly and flood large areas in minutes, posing a significant threat for drowning. Storm surge can travel inland along waterways causing additional flooding.

Heavy rainfall and inland flooding. Flooding from heavy rains is the second leading cause of fatalities. Widespread torrential rains can cause flooding hundreds of miles inland and can persist for several days after the storm has passed.

High winds can destroy buildings and manufactured homes. Items left outside can become flying missiles. Both tropical storm-force and hurricane force winds are dangerous.

Tornadoes typically occur in rain bands far away from the center of the storm.

Dangerous waves can produce deadly rip currents far from the storm.

The impact can extend hundreds of miles inland causing power, water, gas, communications outages; blocked or destroyed roads; shortages of food, bottled water, medicine, household supplies; and medical facility closures.

COVID-19 Safety:

The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters — regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks will help to ensure the safety of our workforce and all those we serve during disasters. Our goal is to keep everyone safe from both the disaster threatening the local community and from COVID-19.

To become a volunteer:

We urgently need event-based volunteers to sign up for a 6 or 12-hour shift to work in shelters in southeast Texas. Please click here to sign up and a volunteer services representative will contact you.

To make a donation:

We are very grateful to members of the public who have reached out about in-kind donations. At this time, we have very limited ability to accept in-kind donations due to COVID-19 restrictions. The best way to contribute is to visit redcross.org/donate to make a financial contribution or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzroja americana.org, tag us @RedCrossTXGC or visit our pages at FB | LinkedIn | Twitter | I nstagram.