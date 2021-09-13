Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.6- 9.10.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 6 – September 10, 2021:
Colby S. Maxwell and Katelyn M. Schlientz
Patrick W. Ridgaway and Brittany N. Dorsey
Erven Heiligmann and Jeana C. Loftin
Kevin Isaacs and Carissa G. Newton
Samuel J. Sladaritz and Stephanie L. Richardson
Terryl J.W Walles and Janet W. Dancer
Jonathon M. DeRamus and Kourtney B. Derouen
Thomas A. Hamrick, Sr. and Jayda L. West