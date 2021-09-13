expand
September 15, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.6- 9.10.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:57 am Monday, September 13, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 6 – September 10, 2021:

 

Colby S. Maxwell and Katelyn M. Schlientz

Patrick W. Ridgaway and Brittany N. Dorsey

Erven Heiligmann and Jeana C. Loftin

Kevin Isaacs and Carissa G. Newton

Samuel J. Sladaritz and Stephanie L. Richardson

Terryl J.W Walles and Janet W. Dancer

Jonathon M. DeRamus and Kourtney B. Derouen

Thomas A. Hamrick, Sr. and Jayda L. West

