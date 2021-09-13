Newton County Sheriff’s Office report 9.13.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) dispatched 66 calls to service last week from September 6th to September 12th, 2021. We currently have 13 inmates in the following Jails, 6 housed in Newton, 7 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 4 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Hughey, Brycton Lewayne 09/05/2021 Class B – Driving While Intoxicated

Cobb, Meghan Leslie 09/08/2021 Serving – Days for Probation

Broussard, Angela Denise 09/09/2021 Motion for Adjudication of Guilt (Burg of Hab)

Elkins, Randy Scott 09/11/2021 – Poss CS PG 1/1-B <1G/Harris County Warrant

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO :

Buckhorn: Suspicious Activity

Bon Wier: Welfare Concern (Juveniles walking near the River Bridge), Female Flagging Down Traffic, 911 Hang Up, Disturbance

Devil’s Pocket:

Deweyville : Traffic Hazard, Disturbance at Stuckey’s, Reckless Driving, Theft, False Alarm, Burglary

Farrsville: Criminal Mischief

Pine Grove: Theft, Possible Break-in

Liberty: Drone Caught on Video in front of resident’s Door @ 1:30 a.m.

Mayflower : Civil Disturbance/Civil Standby

Bleakwood: Noise Complaint/Loud Music, Criminal Mischief (Extra Patrol), Credit/Debit Card Abuse, Suspicious Activity

Kirkendall : Deadly Conduct/Animal Cruelty Complaint (Shot Dog)

Call : False Alarm, Assist other Agency, Suspicious Activity

Trout Creek : Reckless Driving

Toledo Bend: Reckless Driving (bikers playing on the roadway) Extra Patrol,

Old Salem: Civil Standby

Burkeville : Suspicious Activity (A Couple was reported to be Fighting), Traffic Hazard