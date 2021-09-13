LC-M ISD closed Tuesday
Out of concern for the safety of our students and staff due to the heavy rainfall and potential flooding predicted from Tropical Storm Nicholas, all LCMCISD schools and departments will be closed on Tuesday, September 14th, and all after school and extracurricular activities cancelled. LCMCISD will reassess weather conditions Tuesday afternoon to determine closure or possible delays to the start of school on Wednesday. Please continue monitoring this page for future updates.