FAITH: A time for family devotion is now

Week 11) Devotion – A firm and dependable foundation of committed care. To what level do we have devotion? Is our devotion conditional? Does our devotion help build the assurance in our family that when times get tough, we’re there? Does our devotion have the reputation that our care for our love ones is committed? Is our devotion that which develops a sense of belonging and connection?

These may be some tough questions for us to answer, but they are questions that need to be answered. Especially in the process of building the family unit.

The last thirty months or so we have been through so much. We’ve suffered through Hurricane Laura, through and still in a pandemic. We’re going through times that are unfamiliar to most of us. If there was ever a time that we needed family devotion, it is now.

Life as we have been born in has changed.

The times to be with loved ones during medical procedures has changed.

How we handle homegoing services has changed.

Small businesses have suffered.

The auto industry has taken a hit.

The educational system has had to alter the way they conduct things.

We have undergone a lifestyle change and not by our choice.

We are truly stronger together. As we are in the system of survival, our restoration will have a lot to do with devotion. Devotion that is not connected to or with delusion. For us to overcome all that we are going through, it is going to take firm and dependable committed care.

God understands this. His words says that it must needs be that offenses come, that the world will give us tribulations and that we would be tempted by the desires of our flesh and imagination.

In order for us to be reconciled to Him, it takes devotion and if you are like me, it is going to take deep devotion. For family oneness and the healthy development of the transition from being related to relationship it is essential for devotion to be the foundation on both sides.

Devotion is the characteristic that allows for us to be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another. People don’t care about what we know till they know we care.

Don’t give the best of you, until you know they want the best for you. Devotion!!!

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.