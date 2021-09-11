Community Briefs 9.11.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Free Cooking Class

Celebrate Fall with a free cooking class under the pavilion at The Field of Plenty 2120 Wickard, Orange, Texas starting at 10:00 on Saturday September 25, 2021. The Field of Plenty is directly behind Orange Christian Service which is on West Park.

Participants will learn ways to cook healthy vegetables for their family, taste all that is cooked, receive a folder of healthy vegetable recipes and packages of fall vegetable seeds for their own garden. Masks are requested.

Seating is limited to 10. RSVP (409) 233-7927

Orangetober Festival

The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is THRILLED to announce the inaugural Orangetober Festival! This event will be held October 1 & 2 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive. The Orangetober Festival will feature a pumpkin village, vendor market, live entertainment, food vendors, gumbo cookoff and much more!

Vendor Market Contact – 409.883.1011 or 409.221.4346

Gumbo Cook-Off Contact – 409.883.3536

BC National Night Out 2021

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is holding a night out on October 5, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Bridge City Park, which will be located at 105 Parkside Drive Bridge City, Tx. No payment required for registry. Call 409-735-5671 to enter your business or organization with a free booth.

Granger 5K

Granger Chevrolet will be hosting its annual Granger 5K on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The event is professional timed and medals will be awarded to the Top 3 Finishers by age and gender. To register early go to granger5K.com.

Vegetable Pressure Canning Class

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County is having a Vegetable Pressure Canning Class. It will be held on September 25 starting at 10 a.m. at the Extension Office on FM 1442 in Orange, Texas. The cost will be $20 per person. Deadline to register and pay is September 17, 2021. Call the Extension office to register at 409-882-7010. Class size is limited.

Basketball Tryouts

Boys and girls from 3rd – 6th grade can participate in 2021 Spring AAU Basketball tryouts starting on September 7, 2021 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. On Tuesdays it is 5 p.m. for 3rd grade and 6:30 p.m. for 5th grade. On Thursdays, it is 5 p.m. for 4th grade and 6:30 p.m. for 6th grade. Call 409-883-8631 for more details.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets.

The West as Home

Is Home where the heart is? The Stark Museum of Art explores the meaning of home in this exhibition “The West as Home,” which is on view through January 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Over 100 works of art and two videos present different aspects of the concept of home through the eyes of artists of the West. Sections on land, shelter, interior space, and family address how artists interpret their ideas of home. Reflecting on what the concept has meant for others can help us to define what home means to us today.

Deweyville PSG Car Show

Deweyville PSG Car Show will be at Cecil Atkission Toyota from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Check in is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging from 2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Awards start at 4 p.m. Preregister is $25, on site is $30. Vendors that would like to set-up contact Tonya@deweyvilleprojectsafe@gmail.com

The. W.H. Stark House as Home

The W.H. Stark House as Home,” a companion exhibition to “The West as Home,” offers a peek into the past through belongings from William and Miriam Stark’s home and life together in Orange, Texas. The exhibit runs through January 22, 2022 and tours are available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. As a living home everyday objects mixed with the latest technical gadgets and priceless antiques. The cases feature practical, sentimental, and sometimes curious items used by the Stark family and the staff over the 40 years William and Miriam lived in the Green Avenue home. Visitors are encouraged to consider what things in their homes make them a unique and dynamic place.

Outdoor Awareness Program for Kids

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having The 6th Annual Michael Hoke Memorial Outdoor Awareness for Kids. This program teaches kids about the outdoors with activities like Camp Cooking, Duck Dog Demo, Nature Trails, how to identify Skulls and Furs, and other activities. It is for ages 8 to 14 and is on September 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:30. Cost of this program is $10. The location will be at Claiborne West Park at 4105 North St, Vidor, TX. We recommend closed toe shoes only, no sandals. To register go to Orange.agrilife.org and click on the registrations link. Deadline to register is September 10, 2021. If you have any questions call the Extension office at 409-882-7010.

Fresh Start to a Healthier you

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is holding a free series of classes called a Fresh Start to a Healthier you. Come and learn about food safety, shopping on a budget, and much more. This series is being held at the 12 Oaks Apartments at 3404 2405, TX-12, Vidor, TX 77662. They will be held Tuesday Sept 9, 16, 23, 30 from 3 PM – 4 PM. Masks are required per ITEX. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to reserve your spot.