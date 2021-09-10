Paxton Files Multiple Lawsuits Against School Districts Defying State Law

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the filing today of three lawsuits against three school districts defying Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 regarding mask mandates: Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman Independent School Districts. In the 2021-2022 school year, several school districts across the state have refused to follow state law — the Texas Disaster Act and Executive Order GA-38 – which place the Governor in charge of the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Attorney General anticipates the filing of additional lawsuits if school districts and other governmental entities continue to defy state law.

West Orange Cove CISD is on the list and noted a letter has been sent to the district to become in compliance.

“The district is in consultation with our legal counsel concerning this issue. The safety of our students and staff remains as our top priority,” WOCCISD Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris said.

“Not only are superintendents across Texas openly violating state law, but they are using district resources—that ought to be used for teacher merit raises or other educational benefits—to defend their unlawful political maneuvering,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and willing to litigate these cases. I have full confidence that the courts will side with the law – not acts of political defiance.”

To view a list of schools not in compliance with GA-38, click here.