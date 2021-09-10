NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 pm Fri 9.10.21

The National Hurricane Center has a high 70% chance for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico Sunday into early next week.

A tropical wave in the western Caribbean will reach the Bay of Campeche by Sunday, and will move north or northwest towards Mexico or Texas. A tropical depression or tropical storm looks like the most likely scenario.

The more significant part of this system is going to be the large amount of rain and flooding. People in Texas and Louisiana need to watch updated forecasts through this weekend. Starting Sunday through much of next week, some areas could see 5 to 10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches.

When heavy rain is occurring, you can expect street flooding, and if it stays in one area long enough, water could threaten homes and businesses.