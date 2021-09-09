Community Calendar 9.11 – 9.23.21

Sept. 11

Deweyville PSG Car Show

Deweyville PSG Car Show will be at Cecil Atkission Toyota from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Check in is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Judging from 2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. Awards start at 4 p.m. Preregister is $25, on site is $30. Vendors that would like to set-up contact Tonya@deweyvilleprojectsafe@gmail.com

Sept. 16

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

The Not So Newlywed Game

Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is hosting The Newlywed Game with a twist. Join us for dinner and drinks as couples try to outwit their opponents at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Beaumont Event Center located at 700 Crocket Street in Beaumont. To reserve a table, visit: https://tinyurl.com/zuphn48v

Sept. 23

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets. Fried catfish or grilled chicken and all the trimmings. There will be a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment. Food provided by Robert’s Steak House and B&W Enterprises. All money raised will help fund the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo. For more information, contact Jo at 409.670.6358, Lue at 409.670.2206 or Kevin at 409.651.9948