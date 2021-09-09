expand
September 11, 2021

Courtesy Photo Orangefield's Payton Wrinkle and Draven Crochet captured top medalist honors at the Broaddus CC Meet Wednesday.

Bobcats shine at Broaddus Meet

By Van Wade

Published 8:37 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Orangefield Bobcats cross country team ran at the Broaddus invitational on Wednesday and performed extremely well.

The women started off the day with a first place team finish led by a new personal record from Draven Crochet running 2 miles in 14:15 to take the gold medal. We saw other strong performances from Kadee English, Sally Crosby, and Sadie Malagarie.

The men were able to also grab the first place team finish. led by Payton Wrinkle with the first place finish running 3 miles in 17:12. We saw more top 10 finishes from Leyton Loft, Ty Butler, Tanner Sullivan, and Brayden Trammell.

The Bobcats will make the trip up to Huntsville on Saturday, September 18 for the regional preview meet.

 

