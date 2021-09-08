Target of U.S. Attorney’s Office Anti-Violent Crime Initiative Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Port Arthur man has been sentenced to prison for a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei on Tuesday.

Jarrel Jakeem Joseph, 25, pleaded guilty on June 28, 2021, to receipt of a firearm while under indictment and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale.

“Criminal offenders living in our communities have no business possessing firearms,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Mr. Joseph’s disregard for the law—and for the safety of his fellow Port Arthur residents—is vividly illustrated by his brazen carrying of a stolen handgun, despite his criminal status.”

According to court documents, on March 31, 2021, law enforcement observed Joseph and several other individuals fighting along the 1600 block of Vicksburg Avenue in Port Arthur. Joseph left the fight on foot and was observed discarding an object, which was found by law enforcement and determined to be a stolen semiautomatic pistol. Further investigation revealed that Joseph possessed a criminal history that prohibited him from possessing or receiving a firearm.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Port Arthur Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Quinn.