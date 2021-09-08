Spindletop Center to host career fair

BEAUMONT – Spindletop Center will host a career fair on Thursday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Center’s HRD Building, at 655 S Eighth St. in Beaumont, Texas.

“Spindletop is an amazing place to work,” said Alexis Langley, human resources recruiting specialist at Spindletop Center. “We help people in our communities help themselves to become their best selves. Whether you are a licensed professional in the field of counseling/substance abuse or you have experience in working in human services, we have a place for you here at the center.”

Spindletop Center is currently hiring a wide array of positions with requirements that range from a High School Diploma/GED to licensed professionals. The center offers qualified candidates competitive benefits, training and development, and a minimum wage of $14.15/hr. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring a copy of their current resume as they’ll be able to complete applications and take part in on-site interviews.

“Please come out to our career fair and meet with our amazing staff to learn more about what we have to offer,” said Langley.

Spindletop Center will be adhering to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the career fair to reduce the spread of COVID-19. All attendees are required to wear a mask and are asked to maintain social distancing practices when able.