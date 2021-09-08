OPINION: From the editor: Looking at Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

A “yes” vote supports amending the state constitution to allow the legislature to provide a homestead property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a military member “killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

A “no” vote opposes amending the state constitution, thereby maintaining the existing language that authorizes a tax exemption for the spouse of a military member “killed in action,” according to ballotpedia.org

The amendment would take effect on January 1, 2022 and applies only to a tax year beginning on or after that date.

Early voting for the Nov. 2, 2021 election for the eight propositions starts on October 18, 2021. The last day to register to vote for this election is Oct 4, 2021.

To vote, you must be registered to vote 30 days before the election. Pick up a voter registration card at Orange County Elections Department located at 123 S. 6th Street in Orange or download an application at https://www.co.orange.tx.us/media/Elections/2021/Voter%20Registration%20Application%202021.pdf

Not sure if you are registered? Check here: https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

In Texas, a convicted felon regains the right to vote after completing his or her sentence. Therefore, once you have completed the punishment phase (including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by the court), you would be eligible to register and vote in the state of Texas.

Dawn Burleigh is general manager and editor of The Orange Leader. She can be reached at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com