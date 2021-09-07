Orange Police Beat 9.3-9.6.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 3 – September 6, 2021:

Friday. Sept. 3

Theft at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive

Controlled substance on Colburn Ave

Miscellaneous incidents at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Criminal traffic violation at the 800 block of Interstate 10 westbound

Warrant for another county at the 2400 block of West Park

Saturday, Sept. 4

Abandon vehicle at the Sabine River turnaround

Theft at the 1100 block of 11th Street

Sunday, Sept. 5

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 1500 block of 4 th Street

Street Assault at the 2400 block of 6 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Putnam

Monday, Sept. 6

Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 and 4 th Ave.

Ave. Missing person at the 1800 block of Barkins Ave.

Hit and run at the 3600 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department