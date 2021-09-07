expand
September 8, 2021

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 p.m. Tue 9.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Weather

A disturbance in the south central Gulf of Mexico has seen an increase in organized shower and thunderstorm development today. NHC has increased the chance for tropical development to a medium 40%. The threat area extends across the northeast Gulf to Florida and off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic.

This system will cause  no problems for Texas or Louisiana.
Out in the Atlantic, Larry will stay out to sea and pose no threat to Texas or Louisiana either.

