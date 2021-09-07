Newton County Sheriff’s Office reports 9.6.21
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 52 calls to service last week from August 30th to September 5th, 2021. We currently have 14 inmates in the following Jails, 5 housed in Newton, 9 housed in Jasper. Last week there was 1 individual booked into the Jail.
The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:
Thorton, Charlotte Lea 09/04/2021 Class C – Public Intoxication
The following calls and reports were received by NCSO:
Buckhorn: Loose Cow
Bon Wier: Suspicious Activity (Arrest ), Civil Matter
Devil’s Pocket: Suspicious Activity Reported
Deweyville: Disturbance, Theft, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Animal Call
Orange: Harassment
Hartburg: Disturbance/Physical
Wiergate: Extra Patrol
Shankleville: False Alarm
Jamestown: Trespassing
Old Salem: Assault, Injury to a Child/Elderly, Extra Patrol
Call: Criminal Mischief, Theft (Stolen SXS)
Trout Creek: Noise/Loud Music
Toledo Bend (Hickory Hill): Extra Patrol on Hwy 255 in the morning hours (Speeding Log Trucks)
Old Champion: Civil Matter, Disturbance
Bleakwood: Extra Patrol (Suspicious Activity)
Burkeville: Trespassing, Aggravate Assault,
Mayflower: Abandoned Auto/Traffic Hazard
Pine Grove: Theft (Hay stolen from Hay Field)
Newton: (Unincorporated Limits): Burglary (Extra Patrol), Welfare Concern, Scam Call, Reckless Driving, Disturbance