Newton County Sheriff’s Office reports 9.6.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 52 calls to service last week from August 30th to September 5th, 2021. We currently have 14 inmates in the following Jails, 5 housed in Newton, 9 housed in Jasper. Last week there was 1 individual booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Thorton, Charlotte Lea 09/04/2021 Class C – Public Intoxication

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO :

Buckhorn: Loose Cow

Bon Wier: Suspicious Activity (Arrest ), Civil Matter

Devil’s Pocket: Suspicious Activity Reported

Deweyville : Disturbance, Theft, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Animal Call

Orange: Harassment

Hartburg: Disturbance/Physical

Wiergate : Extra Patrol

Shankleville: False Alarm

Jamestown : Trespassing

Old Salem : Assault, Injury to a Child/Elderly, Extra Patrol

Call : Criminal Mischief, Theft (Stolen SXS)

Trout Creek : Noise/Loud Music

Toledo Bend (Hickory Hill): Extra Patrol on Hwy 255 in the morning hours (Speeding Log Trucks)

Old Champion : Civil Matter, Disturbance

Bleakwood : Extra Patrol (Suspicious Activity)

Burkeville : Trespassing, Aggravate Assault,

Mayflower: Abandoned Auto/Traffic Hazard

Pine Grove: Theft (Hay stolen from Hay Field)