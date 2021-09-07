expand
September 8, 2021

Free cooking class

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Celebrate Fall with a free cooking class under the pavilion at The Field of Plenty 2120 Wickard, Orange, Texas starting at 10:00 on Saturday September 25, 2021. The Field of Plenty is directly behind Orange Christian Service which is on West Park. Participants will learn ways to cook healthy vegetables for their family, taste all that is cooked, receive a folder of healthy vegetable recipes and packages of fall vegetable seeds for their own garden. Masks are requested. Seating is limited to 10. RSVP (409) 233-7927

 

