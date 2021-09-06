Vidor woman indicted for drug possession

A Vidor woman was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine for an incident which occurred on June 6, 2021.

A police officer noticed a vehicle passing had a brake light and license plate light out.

As the officer approached the vehicle after initiating a traffic stop, they were able to detect a string order of marijuana from the vehicle.

The driver, Sarah Thompson, 30, stated she was aware of the high mounted brake light was not working.

Due to the order of marijuana, the officers conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle. During the search a small plastic bowl with a lid was discovered in the driver side door with 1.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Also found during the search was a glass pipe containing brown crystal residue, five sims cards still in their original packaging, three unpackaged sims cards as well as two brown ledgers containing information consistent with drug activity.

Thompson taken into custody and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Indictment is not considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.