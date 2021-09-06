Orange Red Cross Shelter to close

On Monday, September 6 at 12 p.m. the American Red Cross and National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) will close the emergency shelter located at Orange Church of God located at 1911 N 16th St., Orange, TX 77630 and NACC located at 16605 Air Center Blvd., Houston, TX 77032.

More than 640 overnight stays (through midnight 9/5) were provided to Hurricane Ida evacuees in Red Cross and community partner shelters located in Orange and Houston. At the shelters, volunteers provided safe accommodations including cots, blankets, food and comfort kits containing hygiene essentials.

In coordination with government and community partners, the Red Cross is working to help bring Hurricane Ida evacuees closer to home. Families currently in emergency lodging in Texas are working with Red Cross caseworkers to identify if they are safely able to return home and what barriers may exist to prevent that return. For residents who need continuing emergency shelter, the Red Cross and community partners have multiple shelters available in Louisiana enabling them to be closer to home as they begin their next steps.

Anyone affected by Hurricane Ida that needs a safe place to stay should call Louisiana 211 (800-755-5175), text ‘LASHELTER’ to 898-211 or ‘NOLAREADY’ to 77295 for a list of current shelters available.

Red Cross disaster responses are made possible by the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors.

To become a volunteer:

With over 30 disaster responses happening across the country, we are in need of volunteers. Please click here to sign up and a volunteer services representative will contact you.

To make a donation:

We are very grateful to members of the public who have reached out about in-kind donations. At this time, we have very limited ability to accept in-kind donations due to COVID-19 restrictions. The best way to contribute is to visit redcross.org/donate to make a financial contribution or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.