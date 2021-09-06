Orange Police Beat 8.27 -9.2.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 27 – Sept. 2, 2021:

Friday, Aug. 27

Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Assault at the 700 block of Hickory Drive

Miscellaneous incidents at the 700 block of State Hwy. 87

Harassment at the 2600 block of 10 th Street

Street Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street

Saturday, Aug. 28

Suspicious activity at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Controlled substance at 10 th and Polk

and Polk Miscellaneous incidents at the 100 block of Azalea Street

Assault on Cove Drive

Sunday, Aug. 29

Controlled substance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of State Hwy 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Monday, Aug. 30

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10

Theft at the 3200 block of 41 st Street

Street Theft at the 2900 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Stolen property at 8 th and Bilbo

and Bilbo Miscellaneous incidents LCM Mart

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the Interstate 10 and Simons Drive boat ramp

Theft at the 1600 block of Green Ave

Warrant service at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and Simmons Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 37th Street and Tulane

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Damaged property at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Found property at the 1100 block of Texas Street

Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 north service road before State Hwy. 62

Warrant service at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Thursday, Sept. 2

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Park

and Park Theft at the 1900 block of Allie Payne Road

Driving under the influence – drugs = at 16 th and Burton

and Burton Abandon vehicle at the 1400 block of 37 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Allie Payne

Warrant service at 15 th and Burton

and Burton Assault at the 1300 block of 14th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department