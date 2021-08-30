Runners fare well at Miller Invitational; LC-M’s Fisher nabs first-place

VIDOR – It was a busy day for local runners at the Rick Miller Cross Country Invitational at Claiborne Park Saturday.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher was the big winner, capturing first-place in the Class 4A and Under Girls Division.

Fisher covered the two-mile terrain in 12 minutes, 20.21 seconds as she ran away from the field.

Following Fisher for the Lady Bears was DeAsia Tippins (27th, 17:44.06), Jenna Hallman (37th, 18:45.68) and Danika Williamson (38th, 18:46.85).

Kadee English paced the Orangefield Lady Bobcats, finishing 18th with a 16:27.95. She was followed by teammates Sadie Malagarie (21st, 16:39.47), Sally Crosby (22nd, 16:43.82), Natalie Black (25th, 17:04.10) and Kailyn Young (40th, 19:05.97).

Iris Lobatos led the Bridge City Lady Cardinals, placing 19th with a 16:33.66 followed by teammates Kaelyn Guillory (26th, 17:29.06), Karlee Smith (31st, 17:59.61), Raema Lyda (32nd, 18:06.52), Brooke Carpenter (33rd, 18:18.26) and Elizabeth Degeyter (41st, 19:08.94).

Liberty won the team title while Livingston captured second and Hamshire-Fannett was third.

Liberty’s Patrick Flowers won the boys Class 4A and Under 5000 meters in 18:09.01.

Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez led the Cardinals, placing 10th with a 19:51.25 followed by teammates Cameron Lyons (14th, 20:53.04), Liam Faulkner (15th, 20:55.23), Luke Williams (22nd, 21:26.26) and Brady Simmons (38th, 23:32.83).

LC-M’s Keiffer Reed led the Bears, finishing 16th with a time of 21:02.53 followed by teammates Marshall Braus (23rd, 21:36.88), Jason Peez (44th, 27:06.04) and Jeremiah Alvarez (52nd, 35:24.19).

Tanner Sullivan paced the Orangefield Bobcats, placing 19th with a 21:16.65. He was followed by teammates Leyton Loft (28th, 22:15.43), Ty Butler (29th, 22:19.86), Brayden Babin (36th, 23:09.09) and Brayden Trammell (37th, 23:32.54).

Livingston won the team title while Liberty was second and Silsbee third.

In the boys 6A-5A race, Lumberton’s Beau Waldrop won with a time of 18:09.01 and Lumberton also won the team title.

Lumberton’s Kenady Davis won the girls 6A-5A race with a time of 13:15.28. Port Neches-Groves captured the team title.