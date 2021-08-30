Lady Cardinals chime in at No. 7 in Class 4A state volleyball poll
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals find themselves ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A state ranking by the Texas High School Girls Coaching Association after a blazing 17-2 start to the season.
The Lady Cardinals host Huffman in a big battle Tuesday.
Other Southeast Texas teams ranked include Hardin (8-2) at No. 12 in Class 3A and Evadale (12-7) in Class 2A-and-Under.
Here is the latest TGCA state poll that was released Monday:
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
- Crawford 21-6
- Fayetteville 24-0
3 Bosqueville 22-0
4 Beckville 24-3
5 Bremond 18-2
6 Iola 19-7
- Thrall 18-7
- Tom Bean 12-2
- Wink 14-3
- Schulenburg 17-8
- San Isidro 14-3
- Benjamin 14-3
- Cayuga 16-4
- Frost 12-3
- Plains 10-3
- D’Hanis 14-7
- Yorktown 13-5
- Evadale 12-7
- Frankston 9-5
- Strawn 9-3
Class 3A
- White Oak 19-1
- East Bernard 23-1
- Lorena 18-2
- Harmony 12-1
- Boyd 13-2
- Shallowater 14-1
- Holliday 19-45-2
- Bushland 10-2
- Troy 13-3
- Fairfield 19-4
- Anderson-Shiro 12-2
- Hardin 8-2
- Hallettsville 12-3
- S & S Consolidated 14-4
- Paradise 17-5
- Blue Ridge 12-1
- Mount Vernon 10-2
- Sabine 13-3
- Scurry-Rosser 13-3
- Columbus 15-5
Class 4A
- Celina 22-0
- Hereford 25-1
- Farmersville 23-1
- Kennedale 18-3
- Pleasanton 22-2
- Carthage 16-3
- Bridge City 16-2
- Argyle 17-5
- Rockport-Fulton 13-3
- Bellville 19-6
- Wimberly 13-6
- Navasota 19-5
- Stephenville 15-3
- Cuero 15-4
- Brownwood 12-3
- Aubrey 12-3
- Alvarado 12-3
- Geronimo Navarro 13-4
- Needville 14-8
- LaVernia 17-11
Class 5A
- Dallas Highland Park 17-5
- Lucas Lovejoy 17-5
- College Station 20-2
- Lufkin 19-3
- Colleyville Heritage 14-4
- McAllen 24-2
- Justin Northwest 13-7
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 24-4
- Leander Rouse 16-9
- New Braunfels Canyon 23-7
- Barbers Hill 17-2
- Pioneer 18-2
- Friendswood 20-6
- Liberty Hill 17-6
- Frisco Reedy 12-5
- Austin Anderson 14-4
- Canutillo 14-4
- Mission Veterans Memorial 17-5
- Gregory-Portland 20-7
- Mission Sharyland 20-5
Class 6A
- Cypress Ranch 18-1
- V.R. Eaton 19-1
- Flower Mound 16-3
- San Antonio Brandeis 24-2
- Arlington Martin 19-2
- Smithson Valley 18-3
- Pearland Dawson 20-3
- The Woodlands 25-3
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge 26-4
- Plano West 14-4
- Prosper 15-4
- Austin 20-3
- Coppell 16-1
- Tyler Legacy 14-1
- El Paso Franklin 24-3
- Boyd 15-3
- Ridge Point 18-4
- San Antonio Reagan 25-5
- El Paso Americas 15-4
- San Marcos 22-5