August 31, 2021

Photo courtesy Andrea Tupper Bridge City's Caryss Carpenter (1) goes up for a big shot against Hamshire-Fannett last Friday.

Lady Cardinals chime in at No. 7 in Class 4A state volleyball poll

By Van Wade

Published 11:04 am Monday, August 30, 2021

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals find themselves ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A state ranking by the Texas High School Girls Coaching Association after a blazing 17-2 start to the season.

The Lady Cardinals host Huffman in a big battle Tuesday.

Other Southeast Texas teams ranked include Hardin (8-2) at No. 12 in Class 3A and Evadale (12-7) in Class 2A-and-Under.

Here is the latest TGCA state poll that was released Monday:

 

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

  1. Crawford 21-6
  2. Fayetteville 24-0

3    Bosqueville  22-0

4    Beckville 24-3

5    Bremond 18-2

6    Iola 19-7

  1. Thrall 18-7
  2. Tom Bean 12-2
  3. Wink 14-3
  4. Schulenburg 17-8
  5. San Isidro 14-3
  6. Benjamin 14-3
  7. Cayuga 16-4
  8. Frost 12-3
  9. Plains 10-3
  10. D’Hanis 14-7
  11. Yorktown 13-5
  12. Evadale 12-7
  13. Frankston 9-5
  14. Strawn 9-3

 

Class 3A

  1. White Oak 19-1
  2. East Bernard 23-1
  3. Lorena 18-2
  4. Harmony 12-1
  5. Boyd 13-2
  6. Shallowater 14-1
  7. Holliday 19-45-2
  8. Bushland 10-2
  9. Troy 13-3
  10. Fairfield 19-4
  11. Anderson-Shiro 12-2
  12. Hardin 8-2
  13. Hallettsville 12-3
  14. S & S Consolidated 14-4
  15. Paradise 17-5
  16. Blue Ridge 12-1
  17. Mount Vernon 10-2
  18. Sabine 13-3
  19. Scurry-Rosser 13-3
  20. Columbus 15-5

 

Class 4A

  1.  Celina 22-0
  2. Hereford 25-1
  3. Farmersville 23-1
  4. Kennedale 18-3
  5. Pleasanton 22-2
  6. Carthage 16-3
  7. Bridge City 16-2
  8. Argyle 17-5
  9. Rockport-Fulton 13-3
  10. Bellville 19-6
  11. Wimberly 13-6
  12. Navasota 19-5
  13. Stephenville 15-3
  14. Cuero 15-4
  15. Brownwood 12-3
  16. Aubrey 12-3
  17. Alvarado 12-3
  18. Geronimo Navarro 13-4
  19. Needville 14-8
  20. LaVernia 17-11

 

Class 5A

  1. Dallas Highland Park 17-5
  2. Lucas Lovejoy 17-5
  3. College Station 20-2
  4. Lufkin 19-3
  5. Colleyville Heritage 14-4
  6. McAllen 24-2
  7. Justin Northwest 13-7
  8. Pflugerville Hendrickson 24-4
  9. Leander Rouse 16-9
  10. New Braunfels Canyon 23-7
  11. Barbers Hill 17-2
  12. Pioneer 18-2
  13. Friendswood 20-6
  14. Liberty Hill 17-6
  15. Frisco Reedy 12-5
  16. Austin Anderson 14-4
  17. Canutillo 14-4
  18. Mission Veterans Memorial 17-5
  19. Gregory-Portland 20-7
  20. Mission Sharyland 20-5

 

Class 6A

  1. Cypress Ranch 18-1
  2. V.R. Eaton 19-1
  3. Flower Mound 16-3
  4. San Antonio Brandeis 24-2
  5. Arlington Martin 19-2
  6. Smithson Valley 18-3
  7. Pearland Dawson 20-3
  8. The Woodlands 25-3
  9.   Round Rock Cedar Ridge 26-4
  10. Plano West 14-4
  11. Prosper 15-4
  12. Austin 20-3
  13. Coppell 16-1
  14. Tyler Legacy 14-1
  15. El Paso Franklin 24-3
  16. Boyd 15-3
  17. Ridge Point 18-4
  18. San Antonio Reagan 25-5
  19. El Paso Americas 15-4
  20. San Marcos 22-5

 

 

