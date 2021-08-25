Registration for Fall Craft Fair underway

This Very Important Date Just Around the Corner! The VFW AUX 2775 Fall Craft Fair will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th Street in Orange on Saturday October 9 ,2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday October 8 ,2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Please return the bottom portion of the page to:

Mary Snapp

7927 Sandra Ln

Orange, TX 77632

Registration form available: VFW AUX 2775