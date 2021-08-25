OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Discussing mental illness and the Delta Variant

This Thursday August 26th, the NAACP will host another LIVE about health and wellness. Dr. Louis Gilbert along with Kianna Brooks and Mary Ekene will assist this session talking about mental illness and the Delta Variant.

We see that the challenges of COVID-19 and what it has played in several families is also correlated with the mental health in our communities.

It is so important to talk to both our children and adults about mental health and what is affecting the way we think, where we go, what is going on in our society.

As unnoticed, the Delta Variant is affecting both children and as well as adults and it is very imperative that people get the knowledge about this virus. We will answer all questions about the Delta Variant and what measures need to be made about people getting vaccinated.

Be sure to tune in this Thursday at 7 p.m. and we will have answers to your questions about these great topics. Everyone please continue to be safe and be considerate to others by wearing your masks.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./ Executive Board for the NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author Bring Positivity Back/ Founder Livol LLC