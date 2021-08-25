Community Calendar 8.25 – 8.30.21

Aug. 25

Blood Drive

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at Liberty Baptsit Church – Bridge City located at 2717 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City.

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at Lorna Badon Legacy Dance Centre

1514 Dawnwood Drive in Orange.

LifeShare Blood Center is holding a blood drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at First Christian Church – Orangefield located at 4234 FM 408 in Orangefield.

Aug. 30

Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.