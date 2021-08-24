Texas Ag commissioner Miller congratulates LC-M for achievements

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the nutrition team at Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD has successfully completed the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) 2021 Spring Farm Fresh Challenge. They joined schools and childcare providers across Texas to Eat Local, Teach Local and Be Social from April 12 through May 14. The children at LCM ate local foods, learned about Texas agriculture, and the staff shared their success on social media. The challenge is part of Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative created to connect farmers and ranchers with operators of nutrition programs administered by TDA.

“The Farm Fresh Challenge plays a critical role in connecting Texas farmers and ranchers directly with school children, childcare providers and local communities,” Commissioner Miller said. “Texas agriculture has a real impact on students and their daily lives. I want to challenge our kids to make healthy lifestyle choices for every meal they eat by filling their plates with locally sourced produce from right here in the Lone Star State.”

This year’s special Spring Farm Fresh Challenge reflects TDA and its partners’ commitment to introducing Texans to local foods and supporting Texas farmers and ranchers. TDA delayed the start of the challenge to allow agricultural producers a chance to assess product availability after winter storms. Schools and childcare centers were encouraged to use these current events in their lessons about the hard work and dedication required to bring food to the table. Prioritizing agricultural education and Texas foods during the challenge is a great way for partners to strengthen local economies and recognize the efforts of Texas farmers and ranchers.

“It is an honor being named ‘Best of the Bunch,’” said Steve Lisbony, LCM Child Nutrition Director, following the completion of the program. “We hope this award is just one of many!”

LCM takes great pride in serving food that is produced locally. It is just one of the many ways the district is dedicated to providing a safe and healthy work and learning environment for students and staff. To learn more, visit www.lcmcisd.org or visit us on Facebook.