Hearts in Touch: Maintain our connection to God

My husband Michael intercepted my walk to the garbage can. I held a cordless vacuum I loved (Well, as much as you can love an appliance.) and the attachments that came with it.

“It won’t charge. I’m throwing it away,” my defense began. It takes a lot for Michael to throw something away. I knew what I was up against., but there is no room in my house for useless items.

“What if it’s the charger? Let’s just buy a new one and try?”

“If you can find one.” I walked away hopeful.

In two days, a new $8 charger was delivered, solved the problem, and I am now trying to decide what to buy with the money I thought I’d have to spend on a new vacuum.

All this time, the vacuum wasn’t broken and the electricity (the power source in our home) was live. The vacuum just had to be connected to do the job it was created to do.

And so do I.

I believe the calling on our lives are planted in our heart as dreams, things God has equipped us to do by the gifts He has placed in us. I also believe they’re impossible to fully activate unless we maintain our connection to the power of God. As I heard on the radio recently, “If you can make it by yourself, go on and be your own God.” As for me, I am desperate for God.

I plug into the power of God when I unplug from everything else – TV, social media, and phone. Spending quiet time in prayer and reflection and rest is not at all inactive, rather it’s at those times that I actively connect with God and listen to His voice, receive wisdom for decisions, forgiveness for the mistakes of yesterday, grace for the day, and the power to go on.

