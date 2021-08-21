Volleyball roundup from Friday night

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals fought off the Liberty Lady Panthers 25-13, 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 Friday night.

Harlee Tupper paced the Lady Cards (14-1) with 19 kills while Demi Carter had 11 and Caaryss Carpenter five.

Taryn Doiron set up the offense with 35 assists. Lauren Richter notched 20 digs while Makenna Carey had 17. Carpenter and Tupper each had three aces.

The Lady Cardinals were in the Dickinson Tournament Thursday, winning two of three matches. They fell in three sets to Foster 25-22, 21-25, 23-25 ,won in two against Sweeny 25-13, 25-7 and won in two against Pasadena 25-21, 25-19. They are back in the tournament today (Saturday)

OF girls

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats got past the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 Friday in non-district action.

Mackenzie Haley paced the Lady Bobcats (8-2) with 14 kills while Madison Greenway and Greenlea Oldham each had seven while Kylie Mouton had five.

Faith Burnette chimed in with 18 assists while Brianna Moore had 16. Harleigh Rawls notched 18 digs while Greenway had 17 and Burnette 15. Mouton had three blocks and Oldham one. Rawls and Libby Thurman each had three aces.

LC-M girls

BEAUMONT – The LC-M Lady Bears swept their match 3-0 on the road at Beaumont West Brook Friday and the Lady Bear JV got a 2-0 win.

WO-S girls

DEWYVILLE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs fell to the Deweyville Lady Pirates 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 Friday in non-district action.