Today is Aug. 21

NATIONAL SPUMONI DAY

National Spumoni Day on August 21st celebrates a delicious frozen treat which hails from southern Italy.

Traditionally, three molded layers of flavored gelato create a unique dessert. The creamy creation often includes candied fruits and nuts in two layers and with a third chocolate layer.

According to a Chicago Tribune article from July 4, 1979, a “genuine spumoni” recipe was brought to the United States from Nola, Italy in 1905. Salvatore Lezza started a bakery in Chicago along with his wife, Lucia. Their traditional recipe called for three layers of semifreddo – an almond layer, semisweet chocolate, and stracciatella. Stracciatella is a type of gelato with irregular bits of chocolate in it.

However, around the United States, most spumoni will include a cherry layer with cherry bits, a layer of pistachio ice cream, and a layer of chocolate. Other varieties include hazelnut, vanilla, strawberry, pineapple, just to name a few.

Serve spumoni sliced and you will highlight its beautiful layers. It’s also considered the traditional way to serve the ice cream dessert. However, the ice cream lends itself to being scooped, too. When first seeing spumoni, it looks a lot like Neapolitan. Minus the added fruits and nuts, the two ice creams are very similar. In fact, spumoni inspired the Neapolitan. It also inspired cakes, cookies, and other recipes as well.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalSpumoniDay

Many ice cream parlors offer their own version of spumoni. Order up a slice! Or, try making your own. Enjoy this Spumoni recipe and try it with this Italian Spumoni Cupcake recipe. You can also share your own recipes or memories. While you’re at it, be sure to invite someone to enjoy a slice with you!

While you’re celebrating, be sure to use #NationalSpumoniDay to post on social media.

August 21st Celebrated (and Not So Celebrated) History

1841 John Hampton receives patent No. US2223 for improvements to the Venitian Blind. 1878 Lawyers from across the country gather in Saratoga, NY to form the American Bar Association. The national association was the first of its kind in the United States. 1879 The Telephone Company Ltd. opens in London. The exchange is the first in Europe. 1888 Burroughs’ invention of the adding machine made the life of merchants and accountants easier. 1897 The carmaker, Ransom Eli Olds founds Olds Motors Works in Lansing, MI. The first car the company produced was the curved-dash Oldsmobile. 1911 A former employee of the Louvre steals the Mona Lisa. Italian, Vincenzo Peruggia, was a glazier at the museum. He absconded with the masterpiece by Leonardo Di Vinci after cutting it from its frame and hiding the artwork under his clothes. Two years later, he would be captured after trying to sell the painting. Despite protests from Italians, the artwork was recovered and returned to the museum. 1942 Disney released the animated film, Bambi. 1947 The first Little League World Series begins in Williamsport, PA. Williamsport wins the championship over Lock Haven a few days later. 1959 Hawaii becomes the 50th state to join the Union. At the age of 16, Robert Heft designed the current 50-star flag as part of a class project to include the 49th and 50th states. Upon completion, Heft sent the flag to Ohio congressman, Rep. Walter Moeller to submit the design for consideration. Congress chose Heft’s design because he submitted the only sewn design. 1962 Patent No. 3,050,404 is issued to Edwin Traisman for a “method for preparing frozen French fried potatoes.” The patent, submitted by a McDonald’s franchisee, also includes other frozen starchy vegetables. 1987 Lionsgate releases Dirty Dancing in the United States. It starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. 2008 The U.S. soccer team beats Brazil for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Carli Lloyd scores the winning shot in the 1-0 match in extra time. 2017 North America watches the only total solar eclipse in the 21st century to be viewable across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. 2019 Nigeria makes great strides toward eliminating polio from its country when it goes three years without a case.