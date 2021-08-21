Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.16 – 8.20.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 16 – August 20, 2021:
Chad J. Touchet and Misty M. Brister
Evan C. Marcantel and Kristin N. Knott
Justin A. McWilliams and Sheri D. Graham
Henry S. Booker and Barbara A. Duttry
Colton R. Minter and Lindsey E. Stevenson
Benjamin R. Gamache and Brittany A. Kuehner
Richard K. Sutton and Heather F. Ballard
Jarrett D. Mitchell and Halea B. McFarland
Sean P. Russell and Kayla N. Boyett
Devon B. Mires and Trina F. Higgins
William B. Matthews, III and Kimberly P. Polk
Brandon T. Busby and Melissa L. Matlage
Kyle T. Rich and Rhiannon B.M. Phillips
Michael E. Cline and Kathy J. King
James L. Greene and Chantel I. Marceaux
Philip E. Webb, Jr and Jessica R. Evans
Aaron W. Webb and Charlotte C. Bates