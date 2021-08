Faith Calendar 8.21.21

GriefShare support group

Often friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for GriefShare. Our group is led by caring people who have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been the same. We will walk with you on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.

We will meet at Restoration Church, 3212 Concord Suite E, Concord Plaza, Orange, on Tuesdays starting September 7, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. or at Community Church, 3400 MLK Drive, Orange, on Wednesdays starting September 8, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Outdoor Music Inspiration

In Honor of Late/Pastor Agnes Ceaser est. 1988, an Outdoor Music Inspiration every Sunday at 7 p.m. with songs of worship and special guests at the Riverfront Boardwalk located at 601 Division Street in Orange. For more information, contact Doris Ceaser 337-912-5235.

Kids Can Complete Their Bucket Lists

Summer Bible Bucket for 5th Graders is under way at North Orange Baptist Church. “We want to get our kids into the Word this summer and stay connected to God in a fun and exciting way,” said Sheryl Kinder.

The Bible Bucket is filled with several fun things for kids to do on summer vacation while they are also seeking God. Kids who complete their Bucket List can bring it back at the end of the summer for a special prize.

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

